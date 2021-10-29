11,079 Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of ClearPoint Neuro at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 259.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,149,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after purchasing an additional 829,123 shares in the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 23.7% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 573,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 109,948 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 154.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 116,324 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 214.2% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 175,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 119,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 31.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph Michael Burnett sold 9,637 shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $173,273.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CLPT opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.69 million, a PE ratio of -35.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 15.62 and a quick ratio of 14.81. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 63.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

ClearPoint Neuro Profile

Clearpoint Neuro, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart. The firm conducts its procedures under direct, intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging guidance. Its product platform comprises of ClearPoint system and ClearTrace system.

