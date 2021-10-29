115,863 Shares in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Bought by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,011,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JOBS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in 51job by 601.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in 51job during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in 51job by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 51job by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 51job alerts:

Shares of JOBS stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 981 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,315. 51job, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $79.00. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

51job Company Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS).

Receive News & Ratings for 51job Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51job and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.