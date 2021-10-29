$132.36 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to post $132.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.71 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.00 million. Landec reported sales of $130.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year sales of $546.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $543.81 million to $548.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $566.39 million, with estimates ranging from $563.37 million to $569.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Landec had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS.

Several analysts have commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Landec from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Landec from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNDC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 60,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,144. The stock has a market cap of $286.37 million, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.07. Landec has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Landec during the second quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Landec during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Landec in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Landec in the first quarter worth about $159,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Landec Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through the following segments: Curation Foods, Lifecore, and Others. The Curation Foods segment includes activities to market and pack specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables.

