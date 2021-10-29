$14.29 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to announce $14.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.36 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.00 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $3.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 296.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $47.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.10 million to $54.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.76 million, with estimates ranging from $93.80 million to $188.58 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 398.34% and a negative return on equity of 107.25%. The business had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.76 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $233.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $18.24.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Bailey bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $97,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,980,000. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 1,320.1% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 835,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,112,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,830,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 630.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after buying an additional 127,766 shares during the period. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

