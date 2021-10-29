1,437 Shares in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 3.6% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Chubb by 30.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,631,000 after acquiring an additional 131,641 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Chubb by 11.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Chubb by 26.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,189,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,080,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the period. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $196.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $86.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $126.56 and a one year high of $196.88.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.67.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

