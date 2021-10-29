$148.04 Million in Sales Expected for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will announce sales of $148.04 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.20 million and the lowest is $145.53 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $142.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $592.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $588.56 million to $594.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $626.96 million, with estimates ranging from $614.94 million to $641.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

In related news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $679,787.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total value of $177,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,720 shares of company stock worth $1,336,377. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth $45,356,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 344.7% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 428,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,438,000 after purchasing an additional 331,857 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 14.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 189,967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 103.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 342,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 174,036 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.7% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,714,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,851,000 after buying an additional 165,992 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCOI traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $76.76. 4,858 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,020. Cogent Communications has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 690.52 and a beta of 0.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.805 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 423.68%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

