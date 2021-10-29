150,000 Shares in Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) Bought by KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd

KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,000. Missfresh accounts for approximately 0.3% of KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Overlook Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,354,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Missfresh in the second quarter valued at approximately $865,000. 5.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MF traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The company had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.33. Missfresh Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $293.42 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of Missfresh in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.59 target price for the company.

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

