$16.38 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) will post $16.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.81 billion and the lowest is $15.94 billion. MetLife posted sales of $16.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.50 billion to $66.83 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $66.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $62.64 billion to $69.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.23.

MET stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,599,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,959,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. MetLife has a twelve month low of $35.90 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.02. The company has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,059,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,252,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797,903 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth $150,459,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in MetLife by 3,588.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,151,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,369 shares in the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

