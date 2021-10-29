166,512 Shares in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 166,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,588,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Brunswick as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,223,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 27.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,395,000 after acquiring an additional 282,358 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 18.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,508,000 after acquiring an additional 182,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 3.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,825,000 after acquiring an additional 41,811 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BC has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.87.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.41 and a 200 day moving average of $100.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.84. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 38.99%. Brunswick’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

