$168.03 Million in Sales Expected for Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) will announce sales of $168.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $166.10 million. Exterran reported sales of $169.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year sales of $653.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $652.40 million to $655.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $777.90 million, with estimates ranging from $726.00 million to $858.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.90 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.25% and a negative return on equity of 34.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NYSE:EXTN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $4.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exterran by 14.0% during the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 8,157,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exterran by 65.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Exterran by 109.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at about $2,753,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Exterran by 264.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

