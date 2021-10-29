$173.08 Million in Sales Expected for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to announce sales of $173.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $172.50 million and the highest is $173.43 million. Calix reported sales of $170.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year sales of $672.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.40 million to $676.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $741.61 million, with estimates ranging from $736.42 million to $750.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

Shares of NYSE CALX traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,595. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53. Calix has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

In other news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $59,301.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,813,869.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock worth $4,601,701. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Calix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,665,873 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,629,000 after buying an additional 320,204 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Calix by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,519,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $119,695,000 after purchasing an additional 491,455 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $41,095,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Calix by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,211 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,903 shares during the last quarter. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

