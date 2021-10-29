$18.28 Billion in Sales Expected for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will report sales of $18.28 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.61 billion and the highest is $18.76 billion. Wells Fargo & Company reported sales of $17.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year sales of $75.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.52 billion to $76.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $71.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $69.85 billion to $71.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.71.

WFC stock traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $51.36. The company had a trading volume of 26,713,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,010,129. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $210.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,427,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,353,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,589,000 after buying an additional 10,724 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 260,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,809,000 after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 24,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 22,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

