1,810 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $5,566,786.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $205.81 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $153.27 and a 1-year high of $259.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.22. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.20.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

