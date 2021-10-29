$187.57 Million in Sales Expected for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) will announce sales of $187.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $167.88 million and the highest is $199.53 million. Endava posted sales of $122.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endava will report full-year sales of $750.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $611.63 million to $848.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $915.71 million, with estimates ranging from $746.19 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on DAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

DAVA stock opened at $159.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.91, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. Endava has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $159.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Endava by 38.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after purchasing an additional 938,800 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Endava by 2.4% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,648,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,875,000 after purchasing an additional 38,825 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,211,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Endava by 129.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after purchasing an additional 631,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Endava by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 921,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.45% of the company’s stock.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

