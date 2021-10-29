1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) Short Interest Down 85.1% in October

1933 Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGIFF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the September 30th total of 47,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 750,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TGIFF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.05. The stock had a trading volume of 592,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,935. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. 1933 Industries has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

About 1933 Industries

1933 Industries, Inc is a vertically integrated cannabis company, which engages in the cultivation and production of medical marijuana. It operates through the following business segments: Medical, Recreational, and CBD-Infused Products. The Medical and Recreational business segments comprises of the operation, cultivation, production, and distribution of medical marijuana.

