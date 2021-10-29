$20.18 Million in Sales Expected for Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) will post $20.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $25.00 million. Kymera Therapeutics posted sales of $14.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kymera Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $88.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.22 million to $137.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $88.32 million, with estimates ranging from $45.00 million to $140.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kymera Therapeutics.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a negative net margin of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.81 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 445.7% on a year-over-year basis.

KYMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kymera Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.88.

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 23,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.30, for a total transaction of $1,414,396.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 452,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,308,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,405 shares of company stock valued at $24,303,330 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,847,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $251,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 248.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KYMR traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.88. 276,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,322. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.93 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.08 and a 200 day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -38.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

