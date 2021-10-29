20,000 Shares in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,780 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 316,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,121,000 after acquiring an additional 38,545 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter worth $572,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 808,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 144,056 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Tenneco from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,221,024. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.52. Tenneco Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.68.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 233.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

