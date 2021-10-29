2,135 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by CMG Global Holdings LLC

CMG Global Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after acquiring an additional 593,028 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after acquiring an additional 15,751 shares during the last quarter. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 294.8% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,120,000.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $177.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,838. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $112.13 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.44 and its 200-day moving average is $172.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

