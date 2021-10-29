239,200 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Purchased by Whitebox Advisors LLC

Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 239,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,735,000. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,753,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,360,000. Finally, Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,870,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,626. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.