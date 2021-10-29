$246.40 Million in Sales Expected for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to post sales of $246.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $244.10 million. Bentley Systems posted sales of $203.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $956.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $955.10 million to $957.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.58.

BSY stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.09. 398,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,143. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 115.18. Bentley Systems has a twelve month low of $31.14 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other Bentley Systems news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $151,755.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 57,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 496,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,130,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 22.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bentley Systems (BSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.