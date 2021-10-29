252,762 Shares in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Acquired by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 252,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.61% of AxoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXGN. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in AxoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.70. The stock has a market cap of $626.34 million, a PE ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.56. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $757,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 855,018 shares in the company, valued at $15,792,182.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

