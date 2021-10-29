255,851 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 255,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $58,685,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.2% of Squarepoint Ops LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% during the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 137,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $228.48. The stock had a trading volume of 601,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,818,383. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $151.39 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $222.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.27.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

