2,608 Shares in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Acquired by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RCL. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.25 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $51.33 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.80.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo sold 2,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $226,582.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

