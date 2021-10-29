2,955 Shares in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $72.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.70. WPP plc has a 12-month low of $38.35 and a 12-month high of $72.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.8714 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s payout ratio is 44.68%.

Several research firms have commented on WPP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

