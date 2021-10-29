3,299 Shares in H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Bought by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUL. Bbva USA acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller in the second quarter valued at $48,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $70.00 on Friday. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.80.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a $0.1675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.59%.

FUL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

In other H.B. Fuller news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $331,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

H.B. Fuller Profile

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

