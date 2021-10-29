3,429 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,719,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,202,000 after buying an additional 3,064,814 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after buying an additional 2,656,826 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after buying an additional 12,434,002 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.34 and a 12 month high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

