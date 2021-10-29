3,463 Shares in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Acquired by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $85,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $171,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded BWX Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $55,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,895.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $434,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWXT opened at $57.00 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.31 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.65 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 43.51% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

