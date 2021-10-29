3M (NYSE:MMM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.700-$9.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.08 billion-$35.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.12 billion.3M also updated its FY21 guidance to $9.70-$9.90 EPS.

3M stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $179.99. 37,353 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,457,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $156.13 and a 52-week high of $208.95.

Get 3M alerts:

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.46.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 3M stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 832,796 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.02% of 3M worth $1,172,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 66.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.