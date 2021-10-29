3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $194.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $193.00 to $194.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of 3M from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.46.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.16. 3M has a 1 year low of $156.13 and a 1 year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total value of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter valued at $329,919,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in 3M by 220.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $290,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,656 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in 3M by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,903,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,172,678,000 after purchasing an additional 832,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in 3M by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,469,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,880,917,000 after purchasing an additional 750,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

