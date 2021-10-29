$407.96 Million in Sales Expected for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) will announce sales of $407.96 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $394.02 million. NuStar Energy posted sales of $362.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for NuStar Energy.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $427.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. NuStar Energy’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE NS traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $16.41. 338,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,100. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $20.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in NuStar Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,628,488 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $209,894,000 after acquiring an additional 134,400 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,357,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $168,910,000 after buying an additional 1,546,066 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 5,334,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,171,000 after buying an additional 1,698,844 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,280,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,967,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after buying an additional 189,311 shares in the last quarter. 57.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

