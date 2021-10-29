4,328 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Engine NO. 1 LLC

Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $27,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.03.

NYSE USB opened at $61.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.11. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $36.57 and a twelve month high of $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

