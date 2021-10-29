4,892 Shares in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Acquired by Echo Street Capital Management LLC

Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,199,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the second quarter worth approximately $229,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 120.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the first quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

CAR stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $181.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.17.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $4.69. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 385.05%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

