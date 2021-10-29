4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 154,624 shares.The stock last traded at $25.66 and had previously closed at $30.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.44 million and a P/E ratio of -2.91.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $14.58 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Schaffer sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $58,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,155. Insiders own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FDMT. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $893,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $905,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1,044.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 146,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after buying an additional 133,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $3,780,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FDMT)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

