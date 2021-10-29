500,000 Shares in Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Acquired by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,290,000. Integral Ad Science comprises about 1.3% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAS. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,232,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,544,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,058,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,145,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,203,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $23.86. 1,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,314. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.34.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Integral Ad Science from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Integral Ad Science Profile

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.