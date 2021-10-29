52,400 Shares in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Venator Materials by 1,673.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 519,208 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Venator Materials by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after buying an additional 396,010 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Venator Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $1,062,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,489,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 177,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 353.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 142,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNTR opened at $3.01 on Friday. Venator Materials PLC has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97. The company has a market cap of $320.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of research firms have commented on VNTR. Bank of America lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

