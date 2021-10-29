$56.10 Million in Sales Expected for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) to announce sales of $56.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $55.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.83 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $187.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $187.51 million to $187.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $293.36 million, with estimates ranging from $281.97 million to $304.75 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $51.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.01 million.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

Shares of PRCH traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.96. The stock had a trading volume of 74,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Porch Group has a 12 month low of $10.03 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59.

In related news, COO Matthew Neagle sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $80,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock worth $997,792 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Porch Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

