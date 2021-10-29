$570,000.00 in Sales Expected for Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) will announce $570,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $400,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $800,000.00. Heat Biologics reported sales of $850,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $2.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 million to $2.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 16.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Heat Biologics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 11,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Heat Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 10.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Heat Biologics stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,146,987. Heat Biologics has a 52-week low of $5.22 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

