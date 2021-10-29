6,048 Shares in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sanderson Farms by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,700,000 after buying an additional 23,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 53.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 231.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAFM traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.26. 51 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,644. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.01 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

SAFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

