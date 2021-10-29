700,000 Shares in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,829,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the 2nd quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of HIII stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

