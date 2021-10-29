$75.05 Million in Sales Expected for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) to post $75.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $97.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. Marathon Digital posted sales of $840,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8,834.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Digital will report full-year sales of $247.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $291.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $883.80 million, with estimates ranging from $810.40 million to $957.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marathon Digital.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $29.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.05 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 78.08% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.80.

NASDAQ:MARA traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $50.39. The stock had a trading volume of 10,981,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,422,293. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.60 and a beta of 4.54. Marathon Digital has a 1 year low of $2.06 and a 1 year high of $57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $928,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,535,000 after purchasing an additional 382,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Digital by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 165,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 81,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marathon Digital (MARA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.