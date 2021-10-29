$8.26 Billion in Sales Expected for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will report $8.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.97 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Starbucks.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Starbucks by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 17,554 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department grew its position in Starbucks by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 9,104 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.20. The company had a trading volume of 7,643,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.84. The firm has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $85.45 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

