$8.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will report $8.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.16 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.95 billion to $35.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $32.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.79 billion to $36.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exelon.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 17.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933,198 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 14.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,185,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,600 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,010,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $52.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 53.28, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon has a 1 year low of $38.35 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

