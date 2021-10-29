800,000 Shares in Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) Purchased by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TCAC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,760,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of Tuatara Capital Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TCAC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tuatara Capital Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $147,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,624,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,776,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,940,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Tuatara Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $817,000.

TCAC opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71. Tuatara Capital Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.12.

Tuatara Capital Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

