8PAY (8PAY) Price Tops $0.0549 on Exchanges

8PAY (CURRENCY:8PAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. 8PAY has a total market cap of $556,157.45 and approximately $326,277.00 worth of 8PAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 8PAY has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. One 8PAY coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00069422 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00073588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.05 or 0.00096696 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,211.27 or 1.00242068 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,294.34 or 0.07032579 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00022789 BTC.

About 8PAY

8PAY’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,123,741 coins. 8PAY’s official Twitter account is @8Pay_network

