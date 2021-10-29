908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “908 Devices Inc. is a purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spec devices for chemical and biomolecular analysis. It conducts research, designs and manufactures products of mass spectrometry, microfluidic separations, software automation and machine learning. 908 Devices Inc. is headquartered in Boston. “

Separately, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

MASS opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.06, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $899.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.89. 908 Devices has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $79.60.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that 908 Devices will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 15,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $488,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,064,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,635,966.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,081 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,401 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in 908 Devices by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in 908 Devices by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 17,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 908 Devices by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in 908 Devices during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

