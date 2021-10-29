$92.57 Million in Sales Expected for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will report sales of $92.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $118.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $79.00 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $43.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $335.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $477.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $446.40 million, with estimates ranging from $382.00 million to $554.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

BSM stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,753. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.56. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.92 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average is $10.53.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth about $249,000. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

