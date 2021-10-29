$97.75 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will post sales of $97.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.00 million and the lowest is $97.49 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $86.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $374.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $371.41 million to $377.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $438.33 million, with estimates ranging from $435.85 million to $440.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $91.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 19.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.69. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $31.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 47,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $980,507.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,694 shares of company stock worth $2,840,221. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

