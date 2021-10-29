A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $914.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of AOS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The company had a trading volume of 98,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.01. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $51.04 and a 52 week high of $73.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in A. O. Smith stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 53.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,383 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of A. O. Smith worth $75,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

