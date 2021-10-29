A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMKBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $7.74 and a one year high of $15.92.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 27.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

