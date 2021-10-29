Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aadi Bioscience Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers with alterations in mTOR pathway genes. Aadi Bioscience Inc., formerly known as Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

AADI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Aadi Bioscience from $22.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Aadi Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aadi Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

AADI traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,477. Aadi Bioscience has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $85.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.55.

Aadi Bioscience (NASDAQ:AADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $2.32. On average, analysts predict that Aadi Bioscience will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Caley Castelein bought 259,998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $3,400,773.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AADI. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,605,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 457.2% in the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 2,651,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after buying an additional 2,175,315 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aadi Bioscience in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,674,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aadi Bioscience by 1,084.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,454,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after buying an additional 1,331,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai in October, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aadi Bioscience (AADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.